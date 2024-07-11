Texas man captured after deputy's ambush shooting death following Little Caesars attack: sheriff

Texas authorities have captured a person of interest sought in the ambush murder of a Houston-area deputy who was gunned down while searching for a suspect who investigators say pistol whipped a Little Caesars restaurant worker early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement in and around Harris County were on the hunt for Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer Jr., 44, in connection with the line of duty death of local Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Esqueda.

He was last seen wearing a black jersey bearing the text "Bel-Air Academy" and wearing shorts with a towel over his shoulder before his capture at a home on Ghita lane, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Thursday evening. Authorities were expected to hold a news briefing Thursday evening with more information.

Authorities were urging residents to use caution and be vigilant as the manhunt was underway.

The deputy was 28 years old and a five-year veteran of the force, Gonzalez wrote on X, adding that he was personally in the field as part of the manhunt.

Palmer is considered a person of interest in the shooting and is also wanted for an aggravated assault at the Little Caesars pizzeria on Wallisville Road in East Harris County.

An enraged customer at the pizza place allegedly pistol whipped a worker and fled. As authorities searched for the suspect in that case, Esqueda was ambushed while on the phone with another detective, authorities said Thursday.

Backup arrived found and Esqueda's vehicle riddled with bullet holes on the 13200 block of Italian Cypress Trail around 1 a.m. Thursday.

He had been shot multiple times.

Esqueda was a member of "a very elite task force," Chief Deputy Mike Lee told reporters.

"This group, every day, goes out and hunts down child rapists, homicide suspects, some of the most egregious criminals out there and that's what they do every day for a living," Lee said. "And he was very good at his job. Very well thought of."

Fellow deputies rushed him to the hospital in a patrol vehicle in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed the state's full support to local police as they seek the gunman.

"Whenever our law enforcement officers put on the badge, they are selflessly risking their lives," he said in a statement. "Violence against law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in Texas."

He said state troopers and special agents were assisting in the manhunt.

"Please join Cecilia and me in prayer for Deputy Esqueda’s family, loved ones, and the entire Harris County community," he added.

Authorities were asking anyone with information on Palmer's whereabouts to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

"None of us are ever prepared for such an untimely death and our members need your prayers and support," Gonzalez said. "Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this horrible news."

He vowed to bring the killer to justice.

