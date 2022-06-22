US Marshals still searching for Alcatraz inmates who may have survived escape 60 years ago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Marshals Service released three age-progressed photos last week of inmates who broke out of Alcatraz in June 1962.

The inmates, Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin, made their escape 60 years ago by climbing through the prison’s vents and pipes to the roof, sliding down on a smokestack and navigating the cold waters of San Francisco Bay in a raft made of prison raincoats following months of planning.

The men left plaster heads made with real human hair in their beds to fool the guards. They weren’t discovered missing until the next morning.

The convicted bank robbers may have drowned in the attempt but no bodies have ever been found and the Anglin brothers allegedly had their photo taken at a bar in Brazil in 1975, according to the family. The FBI has not authenticated the photo, KGO-TV reported.

What was thought to be part of a paddle and the raft were found off Angel Island, north of Alcatraz, and three men reportedly stole a car in the area that night.

"I think probably the brothers lived... but there's a chance that all three of them could have lived and they just split up once they left," U.S. Marshals Service Supervising Deputy Mike Dyke said in a 2011 interview with CBS News. "There's no body recovered. I can't close the case."

In 2013, John Anglin purportedly wrote a letter to the San Francisco Police Department, saying he would tell them exactly where he was if he was promised on TV he wouldn’t go to prison for more than a year and would be able to receive medical care for the cancer he said he was suffering from.

"This is no joke," he said.

The letter also claimed that he was the last survivor of the trio, his brother having died in 2011 and Morris in 2005.

"We all made it that night but barely!" the letter said.

FBI handwriting analysis of the letter was inconclusive.

The men were the only three to have possibly escaped from the notorious, maximum-security island prison.