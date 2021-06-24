US Marshals in Arkansas nab suspect in shooting of Texas police officer; girlfriend also arrested

Following a multi-day manhunt, U.S. Marshals in Mountain View, Arkansas, on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of shooting a Texas law enforcement officer earlier this month, according to reports.

Also taken into custody was the suspect's girlfriend, reports said.

Royce Wood and Tiffany Caswell were tracked down and arrested together without incident at a motel after authorities received a tip, according to the Wise County (Texas) Sheriff's Office.

"It wasn’t like what you see on TV, all these explosions and stuff. It was just very coordinated," said Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton of the Stone County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Department, according to FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth. "They used safety equipment and they approached the door and announced their self. He came to the door and he surrendered and he was taken into custody without incident."

Wood, 43, and Caswell, 32, were both suspects in a home invasion robbery on June 12 near New Fairview, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth, FOX 4 reported. The incident led to a traffic stop the following day in New Fairview, where Wood allegedly shot a Rhome, Texas, police officer in a leg, authorities said.

Police said Wood fired several rounds at the officer. Investigators noted Caswell was not involved in the shooting, which Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin described as "senseless."

"Thankfully, the officer is improving and will be able to return to duty in the not too distant future," Akin said.

The incident triggered a Texas Blue Alert and led to a statewide manhunt. Last week, the sheriff's office offered a reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to Wood's arrest.

U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers worked with Wise County authorities to locate the pair.

Wood is facing charges of aggravated assault on a public servant for allegedly shooting the officer and aggravated robbery for the home invasion, the sheriff's office said.

Caswell is being charged with aggravated robbery for her role in that home invasion.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of our good citizens, the absolute tireless dedication of WCSO, Rhome PD, state and local law enforcement officers, and first responders," Akin said. "Special thanks to the U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers for their relentless work ethic and helping us bring this search to conclusion."