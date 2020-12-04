US Marshals hurt in New York City shootout: reports

A handful of agents from the U.S. Marshals Service were hurt Friday morning while exchanging gunfire with at least two suspects in New York City, according to reports.

It was not clear how many agents were hurt after shots rang out at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Ely Avenue in the Bronx, according to local news station WABC. The injured agents were taken to an area hospital, where all were reportedly expected to survive.

Two suspects were believed to have also been hurt during the shooting.

NBC 4 New York reported that one of the suspects was wanted out of Massachusetts and was "badly injured" after being struck.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.