US government releases final batch of bin Laden documents

Associated Press
    FILE - In this May 20, 2015 file photo, translated copy of an application to join Osama bin Laden's terrorist network are seen in Washington. The Obama administration is releasing the last of three installments of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden that were found in the terrorist’s secret compound in 2011. (AP Photo, File) (The Associated Press)

    This image taken from video released by Qatar's Al-Jazeera televison broadcast on Friday Oct. 5, 2001 is said to show Osama bin Laden, the prime suspect in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S., at an undisclosed location. Al-Jazeera did not say whether the image was taken before or after the Sept. 11 attacks or how they obtained it. The Obama administration is releasing the last of three installments of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden that were found in the terrorist’s secret compound in 2011. (AP Photo/Al-Jazeera via APTN) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – The Obama administration is releasing the last of three installments of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden that were found in the terrorist's secret compound in Pakistan in 2011.

President Barack Obama ordered the raid that resulted in bin Laden's death, and he cites it as one of his top accomplishments over eight years in office.

Intelligence officials have worked for more than two years to declassify the hundreds of documents captured in the raid.

Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The attacks drastically changed America's footprint abroad and challenged some of the most basic tenets of the U.S. Constitution in an effort to detect terrorists before they strike.

