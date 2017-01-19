US government releases final batch of bin Laden documents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Obama administration is releasing the last of three installments of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden that were found in the terrorist's secret compound in Pakistan in 2011.

President Barack Obama ordered the raid that resulted in bin Laden's death, and he cites it as one of his top accomplishments over eight years in office.

Intelligence officials have worked for more than two years to declassify the hundreds of documents captured in the raid.

Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The attacks drastically changed America's footprint abroad and challenged some of the most basic tenets of the U.S. Constitution in an effort to detect terrorists before they strike.