US set to execute Brandon Bernard, ninth federal inmate to be put to death in 2020

Brandon Bernard is scheduled for execution at 5 p.m. CT Thursday despite calls from lawmakers and celebrities for President Trump to commute his sentence.

Bernard, a federal inmate who the Justice Department plans to execute, was 18 when he took part in the killing of Todd and Stacie Bagley, who were married youth ministers.

Five teens forced the Bagleys into the trunk of their car, robbed them, shot them, then lit the car on fire.

A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found Bernard guilty of two counts of murder in June 2000 and unanimously recommended a death sentence.

But Bernard's defense team said several members of that jury now support the reduction of his sentence.

"Brandon’s court-appointed attorneys declined to make any opening statement on his behalf, despite the fact that there was much to say. The jurors, in short, never heard the complete facts of the case," Bernard's lawyers wrote. "Having since been properly advised of all the facts, a majority of the surviving jurors have declared that they think life imprisonment without the possibility of release is sufficient punishment for Brandon."

Television reality star Kim Kardashian West, who has successfully persuaded the Trump administration on a number of criminal justice issues, has been vocal about Bernard's case.

"Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution," she tweeted Wednesday. "I’m calling on [President Trump] to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison."

Christopher Vialva, one of Bernard's accomplices who was painted as the ringleader of the group that killed the Bagleys, was executed Sept. 22.

Bernard would be the ninth federal inmate killed since the Trump administration ended a 17-year pause on federal executions in July.

Another federal inmate is scheduled to be executed Friday and three more are scheduled for January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.