US Embassy warns Americans in Central American country of mass shooting threat

Americans in Honduras were being warned about a potential mass shooting on Tuesday and on May 16 at several locations in the Central American nation's capital, Tegucigalpa.

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert on Tuesday, saying it had received information about a mass shooting threat for Tuesday and next week.

"The U.S. Embassy in Honduras has received information of a threat of a mass shooting to take place today, May 6, in Tegucigalpa," the alert states. "The source also threatened such an event on May 16. The three target locations mentioned are the Elliot Dover Christian School in Tegucigalpa, the Centro Civico in Tegucigalpa, and an unnamed mall in Tegucigalpa."

The Elliot Dover Christian School is a bilingual school in the capital and the Centro Civico is a government complex of office towers.

U.S. Embassy personnel were warned to avoid the locations. The embassy said the threat didn't specifically appear to target U.S. citizens.

Honduran authorities are investigating.

Currently, the State Department urges Americans to reconsider traveling to the country, citing high levels of crime.

"Violent crime, such as homicide, armed robbery, and kidnapping, remains common," a travel advisory states. "Violent gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, rape, narcotics, and human trafficking, is widespread. Local authorities may lack sufficient resources to respond effectively to serious crime incidents."