Central America

US Embassy warns Americans in Central American country of mass shooting threat

State Department urging Americans to reconsider travel to Honduras because of high levels of crime

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Americans in Honduras were being warned about a potential mass shooting on Tuesday and on May 16 at several locations in the Central American nation's capital, Tegucigalpa. 

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert on Tuesday, saying it had received information about a mass shooting threat for Tuesday and next week.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS - JULY 19: Slums are viewed in the capital city of Tegucigalpa on July 19, 2012 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Honduras now has the highest per capita murder rate in the world and its capital city, Tegucigalpa, is plagued by violence, poverty, homelessness and sexual assaults. With an estimated 80% of the cocaine entering the United States now being trans-shipped through Honduras, the violence on the streets is a spillover from the ramped rise in narco-trafficking. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Slums are viewed in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (Getty Images/File)

"The U.S. Embassy in Honduras has received information of a threat of a mass shooting to take place today, May 6, in Tegucigalpa," the alert states. "The source also threatened such an event on May 16.  The three target locations mentioned are the Elliot Dover Christian School in Tegucigalpa, the Centro Civico in Tegucigalpa, and an unnamed mall in Tegucigalpa."

The Elliot Dover Christian School is a bilingual school in the capital and the Centro Civico is a government complex of office towers. 

View of the US embassy building in Tegucigalpa,

The U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Getty Images)

U.S. Embassy personnel were warned to avoid the locations. The embassy said the threat didn't specifically appear to target U.S. citizens.

Honduran authorities are investigating.

Currently, the State Department urges Americans to reconsider traveling to the country, citing high levels of crime.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS - JULY 20: Police patrol the streets of a gang ridden neighborhood on July 20, 2012 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Honduras now has the highest per capita murder rate in the world and its capital city, Tegucigalpa, is plagued by violence, poverty, homelessness and sexual assaults. With an estimated 80% of the cocaine entering the United States now being trans-shipped through Honduras, the violence on the streets is a spillover from the ramped rise in narco-trafficking. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Police patrol the streets of a gang-ridden neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The U.S. Embassy on Tuesday warned Americans in the country about mass shooting threats. (Getty Images/File)

"Violent crime, such as homicide, armed robbery, and kidnapping, remains common," a travel advisory states. "Violent gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, rape, narcotics, and human trafficking, is widespread. Local authorities may lack sufficient resources to respond effectively to serious crime incidents."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.