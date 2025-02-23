US Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat capsizes off Florida coast: video

Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows the moment three boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized off the coast of Florida over the weekend.

The rescue mission took place on Sunday after the Coast Guard was called out to find three overdue boaters off Captiva Island.

A family member of one of the boaters notified the Coast Guard around 1 a.m. on Sunday that their last contact with the three boaters was at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and that they were on a 20-foot center console.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter aircrew flew out to search for the missing boaters following the report.

Video shows the crew finding the three missing boaters sitting on top of their capsized boat – all reportedly in good health.

The aircrew also called in assistance from the Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach boat crew, who arrived at the scene and safely transferred all three boaters aboard.

They were then transported to emergency medical services at the Coast Guard station to be evaluated.

"We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools," Chief Warrant Officer Dennise Werre of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg said in a statement.

"Completing a float plan with a loved one prior to going out on a vessel is critical. Float plans provide first responders with information such as the intended route, how many people are aboard, and what safety equipment may be available."

Officials were unsure of what caused the boat to capsize.

