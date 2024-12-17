Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Missing Florida jet skier found clinging to rocks off St. Lucie Inlet in dramatic rescue: video

Joseph Baricklow, 53, was reported missing after witnesses found his abandoned jet ski

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Missing Florida jet skier rescued from rocks off St. Lucie Inlet Video

Missing Florida jet skier rescued from rocks off St. Lucie Inlet

The Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida teamed up with the Coast Guard to rescue a missing jet skier who was found clinging to rocks off the St. Lucie Inlet. (Video Credit: MCSO)

A Florida man who went missing after rough waters knocked him off his jet ski over the weekend is back on solid ground after a dramatic rescue.

Joseph Baricklow, 53, was reported missing after witnesses found his jet ski abandoned in the waters off the St. Lucie Inlet on Sunday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said it deployed deputies working the 100-Shift, along with its Aviation Unit, Community Policing Unit and Marine Units to search for Baricklow.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS RESCUE TWO DOLPHINS STRANDED IN SHALLOW LAGOON: 'ALL HANDS ON DECK'

Man rescued from water by helicopter

Missing jet skier Joseph Baricklow, 53, was pulled to safety by U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technicians, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. (Martin County Sheriff's Office/Screenshot)

"Fortunately, MSCO located him clinging to the rocks off the north jetty of the St. Lucie Inlet," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The waters were rough, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to assist with the rescue.

Sheriff's deputy on water looking at helicopter

The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Coast Guard to rescue missing jet skier Joseph Baricklow. (Martin County Sheriff's Office / Screenshot)

FLORIDA BOATERS SURVIVE HURRICANE DEBBY AFTER LOSING SAIL, COAST GUARD FLIES IN FOR RESCUE: VIDEO

USCG Aviation Survival Technicians were able to maneuver over the rocks Baricklow was clinging to and hoisted him to safety in their helicopter.

Coast Guard rescuing man from rocks in water

The USCG was able to hover over the rocks and hoist Joseph Baricklow to safety. (Martin County Sheriff's Office / Screenshot)

Baricklow was brought to the shore and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is truly an example of incredible lifesaving teamwork by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and our federal partners at the United States Coast Guard," the sheriff's office said.