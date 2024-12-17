Missing Florida jet skier found clinging to rocks off St. Lucie Inlet in dramatic rescue: video

A Florida man who went missing after rough waters knocked him off his jet ski over the weekend is back on solid ground after a dramatic rescue.

Joseph Baricklow, 53, was reported missing after witnesses found his jet ski abandoned in the waters off the St. Lucie Inlet on Sunday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said it deployed deputies working the 100-Shift, along with its Aviation Unit, Community Policing Unit and Marine Units to search for Baricklow.

"Fortunately, MSCO located him clinging to the rocks off the north jetty of the St. Lucie Inlet," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The waters were rough, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to assist with the rescue.

USCG Aviation Survival Technicians were able to maneuver over the rocks Baricklow was clinging to and hoisted him to safety in their helicopter.

Baricklow was brought to the shore and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"This is truly an example of incredible lifesaving teamwork by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and our federal partners at the United States Coast Guard," the sheriff's office said.