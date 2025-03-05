US Coast Guard intercepts boat carrying Russian nationals, criminal migrant

A group of Russian nationals and migrants from the Dominican Republic were intercepted in U.S. waters and handed over to federal immigration and border patrol authorities, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said that Puerto Rico law enforcement spotted the 20-foot "panga-style" boat about three nautical miles off the coast of Aguadilla, a town on Puerto Rico’s northwestern tip, on Friday, Feb. 28 and alerted the maritime agency.

The small vessel had five individuals onboard – three men who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, and a man and a woman who claimed to be Russian nationals.

The Coast Guard noted that one of the migrants had a previous criminal record in the United States and was charged with attempted illegal re-entry into the country.

COAST GUARD INTERCEPTS 21 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS OFF CALIFORNIA COAST

The two Russians, a man and a woman, were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "for investigation and removal" in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Monday.

TRUMP REPORTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT HISTORIC LOWS DURING FIRST FULL MONTH IN OFFICE

Two of the three migrants from the Dominican Republic were repatriated back to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on Saturday. The third migrant, with a previous criminal history, was transferred to U.S. Border Patrol agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Saturday to face charges, the agency said.

Commander Matthew Romano, the chief of response in the Coast Guard San Juan sector, said that this recent round-up "showcases the collaboration and coordination" between agencies.

COAST GUARD INTERCEPTS BOAT CARRYING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS AS EXPULSION FLIGHT OPERATIONS BEGIN

"Aliens seeking to make this unlawful journey will be interdicted and repatriated, and repeat offenders are further subject to possible criminal prosecution," he said. "Don’t take to the sea."

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard heightens operations along the Rio Grande

Following direction from President Donald Trump , the Coast Guard has expanded its border patrol efforts to combat illegal immigration.

Fox News Digital previously reported military crews intercepted a boat carrying nine illegal immigrants bound for San Diego on Jan. 25, and a boat carrying 16 illegal immigrants on Feb. 2 — both off the coast of California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The service is increasing assets and personnel from around the nation to support the Department of Homeland Security in its mission to combat illegal migrant activity.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and ICE for comment.