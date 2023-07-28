Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Published

US army general killed in Maryland plane crash

Major General Anthony Potts had just recently announced his intention to retire from his position at the Aberdeen Proving Ground

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Authorities have identified the victim of a plane crash near Havre de Grace as a U.S. Army general.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that Major General Anthony Potts, 59, died in the tragic air disaster.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts

Major General Anthony W. Potts assumed the charter from Major General Robert M. Collins, Program Executive Officer for Command, Control and Communications - Tactical (PEO C3T) during a ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Potts was killed in a single-engine plane crash earlier this week. ( U.S. Army Photo Kathryn Bailey, PEO C3T Public Affairs)

The high-ranking officer was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Potts had only recently announced retirement from his position at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where he served as a Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T). 

Aberdeen Proving Ground

A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, or MRAP, maneuvers through a test course at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground. Potts had only recently announced retirement from his position at Aberdeen Proving Ground, where he served as a Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T).  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The general was the sole passenger on the single-engine aircraft when it crashed on July 25. 

No one on the ground was injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Potts began service as an Army aviation second lieutenant when he was commissioned in 1986. 

He served in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

Anthony Potts

Major General Anthony W. Potts assumed the charter from Major General Robert M. Collins, Program Executive Officer for Command, Control and Communications - Tactical (PEO C3T), during a ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Potts had just recently announced his retirement from the position before his tragic death. ( U.S. Army Photo Kathryn Bailey, PEO C3T Public Affairs)

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com