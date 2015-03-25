Urban Outfitters looks to add liquor to the mix at planned New York store

next Image 1 of 2

Shirts . . . pants . . . blouses . . . and booze?

A national clothing chain reportedly has residents and New York lawmakers perplexed over its recent request for a liquor license for a planned location in the hip Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The New York Daily News reports Urban Outfitters submitted the unlikely application for the liquor license to the local community board for a shop it intends to construct on North 6th St.

“I can’t think of a circumstance for which it would be appropriate for Urban Outfitters to have a liquor license,” City Councilman Stephen Levine, a Democrat, told The News.

“We must ask ourselves, ‘Do we really want people drunk when they are buying their skinny jeans and ironic T-shirts?’"

Alicia Canto-Palm, 29, added: “The whole point of bars in this neighborhood is that they are owned by people who live here, they are small local businesses. It doesn't make sense for (Urban Outfitters) to be here anyway."

Urban Outfitters’ corporate offices did not respond to The News' repeated requests for comment, so it wasn’t immediately clear how the store plans to leverage the license, should it be granted one.

The newspaper reports the retail chain’s application will likely be heard by the community board’s liquor advisory committee Oct. 3, although it also added the state Liquor Control Authority will ultimately have the final say on the matter.

Urban Outfitters also reportedly filed a still-pending application with that state authority in August.

