Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Uptown NYC train derails at start of afternoon rush, investigation underway

Emergency crews responded to a train derailment in uptown Manhattan on Thursday afternoon

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City train service in the uptown portion of Manhattan was suspended on Thursday afternoon, after brakes activated near 96th Street and derailed, according to reports.

In a post on X, the New York City Transit Subway said emergency teams were assisting passengers and conducting an investigation after a train derailed near 96th Street.

A report of an incident at the 96th Street station near Broadway came at around 3 p.m. Thursday. MTA sources say an uptown commuter train rear-ended a work train leading to some kind of a derailment on the Upper West Side. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

FOX 5 in New York City reported that service was suspended between South Ferry and 137 Street-City College in both directions.

Trains sharing tracks with the 4 and 5 trains were rerouted, and New York City Transit recommended taking A/B/C/D/R/W trains or local buses until service resumes.

The MTA did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

This is a developing story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.