Uptown NYC train derails at start of afternoon rush, investigation underway

New York City train service in the uptown portion of Manhattan was suspended on Thursday afternoon, after brakes activated near 96th Street and derailed, according to reports.

In a post on X, the New York City Transit Subway said emergency teams were assisting passengers and conducting an investigation after a train derailed near 96th Street.

FOX 5 in New York City reported that service was suspended between South Ferry and 137 Street-City College in both directions.

Trains sharing tracks with the 4 and 5 trains were rerouted, and New York City Transit recommended taking A/B/C/D/R/W trains or local buses until service resumes.

The MTA did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

This is a developing story.