UPS mixup sends rifle to family expecting toy

A military rifle wasn’t the Christmas present a little girl was expecting when a UPS driver delivered a package to her grandparents’ Long Island home the other day.

Newsday, the local newspaper, reports that 66-year-old Joel Berman opened the keyboard-sized case containing the gun in front of his wife and 6-year-old granddaughter Wednesday night at his home in Oceanside, N.Y.

Inside the foam-lined case was a semi-automatic rifle along with a scope, a stand, an ammo clip and copies of an Arizona man's driver's license and concealed-weapons permit.

Berman says his granddaughter's mouth popped open when she saw the gun instead of the toy plane she was anticipating.

News 12 of Long Island reports the package with the 50-caliber rifle was addressed to someone in Upstate New York, near Monticello. Why it was delivered to Berman wasn’t clear.

UPS was working to deliver the rifle to the correct address, the station reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.