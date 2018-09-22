Unlicensed driver held in hit-and-run death of popular educator, authorities say

An unlicensed California driver was arrested Friday for allegedly driving off after striking and killing a popular educator, authorities said.

Rogelio Alvarez, 18, turned himself in to the California Highway Patrol in the hit-and-run crash that killed Gavin Gladding, 43, an educator with the Clovis Unified School District, the Fresno Bee reported.

The suspect could face charges of driving without a driver’s license, felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, authorities said.

Authorities believe Alvarez was driving his father’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a passenger inside around 6 a.m. Sunday. At some point he swerved off the road and allegedly struck Gladding, who was running along the roadside in preparation for a marathon.

“Due to the time frame from the time of the traffic collision occurring, to taking him into custody, a blood-alcohol test was not possible,” Sgt. Dave Salcito told reporters at a news conference Friday night.

Authorities are considering charging the passenger as well, Fresno's FOX26 reported.

Authorities received an anonymous tip of where Alvarez’s vehicle was located. A reward grew to $23,000 by Friday.

It was not immediately known if the tipster is eligible for the reward.