University of South Carolina student, 21, killed in hit-and-run crash involving illegal immigrant: DHS

A junior at the University of South Carolina was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run near campus involving an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

In an X post Thursday, Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, said the driver was "in our country illegally," noting 21-year-old Nathanial "Nate" G. Baker "should be alive today."

"@DHSgov prays for Nate’s family, friends, and loved ones and will work every day to protect innocent Americans like Nate," McLaughlin wrote.

Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz, 24, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to give information and render aid, failure to yield the right of way and driving without a license, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

At the time of the crash, Fernandez-Cruz was wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police said.

A DHS source told Fox News Fernandez-Cruz was arrested by border patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2016.

Nearly two years later, on Sept. 6, 2018, an immigration judge in Charlotte, North Carolina, ordered Fernandez-Cruz to be sent back to El Salvador.

Just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Fernandez-Cruz allegedly failed to yield the right of way while turning left at Blossom and Assembly streets, hitting Baker, who was on a motorcycle, with his truck, according to police.

Baker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Fernandez-Cruz is accused of not stopping or rendering aid to Baker or reporting the incident to police, according to the statement.

He reportedly drove away from the accident site and ran from the vehicle.

A nearby CPD officer found and detained Fernandez-Cruz on the 1100 block of Greene Street.

Two men were with Fernandez-Cruz at the time of the accident and also fled, according to police. No charges are pending against them. The immigration status of the other men is unknown.

The university confirmed in a statement that Baker was a business major from Glen Allen, Virginia.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Nate’s family and friends during this difficult time," according to university officials. "Counseling staff are actively working with those impacted, and services are available to any member of our campus community affected by this tragedy."

Phi Gamma Delta confirmed in an Instagram post Baker was a member of its fraternity.

"Yesterday, we lost not just a brother, but a leader, a role model, and a true embodiment of what our fraternity stands for," the fraternity wrote in the post. "Nate Baker brought light, laughter, and love into all of our lives. Nate will always be remembered for the way he showed up for others and the impact he had on everyone around him.

"His passion, loyalty, and love for this brotherhood will never be forgotten. May we honor his memory by living with the same kindness, selflessness and generosity that he showed to everyone around him. Rest in Peace Nathaniel Baker."

The University of South Carolina College Panhellenic Association called the situation a tragedy in a statement on Instagram.

"Our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with Nate's family, friends, loved ones and our entire Greek community during this time," the statement said. "Nate's impact will continue to live on throughout the USC community, and will never be forgotten. We encourage our FSL community to stand together, love each other, and offer unconditional support to the brothers of Fiji following this tragedy."

Fernandez-Cruz is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, according to CPD.

The Columbia Police Department, ICE, DHS and Phi Gamma Delta did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.