Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

University of Arizona sophomore fatally shot at off-campus party

20-year-old Erin Jones dead, 3 others hospitalized in weekend shooting

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A University of Arizona student was fatally shot at an off-campus house party over the weekend, authorities said.

Three other people — a teenage girl, a man and a woman — were treated at a hospital early Sunday for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Tucson police said in a news release.

JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF ARIZONA RANCHER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MEXICAN NATIONAL ON BORDER PROPERTY

Officers found 20-year-old Erin Jones shot outside the house about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

University Arizona

People walk through campus at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Oct. 8, 2022. (Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK)

University President Robert Robbins said Jones was a sophomore.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin’s family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today," Robbins said in a statement Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators from the homicide unit are trying to determine what led to the shooting; several possible witnesses left the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.