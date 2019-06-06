Expand / Collapse search
University may return $21.5M after donor's abortion remarks

By BLAKE PATERSON | Associated Press
In this Sept. 20, 2018, photo, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., right, and wife, Eliza, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., show off T-shirts from the the University of Alabama law school, which now bears his name. The university appears poised to reject a $26.5 million pledge by Culverhouse, who recently called on students to boycott the university over the state’s new abortion ban. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The University of Alabama appears poised to give back $21.5 million donated by a philanthropist who recently called on students to boycott the school over the state's new abortion ban.

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a 70-year-old real estate investor and lawyer, says he has no doubt this is about his abortion remarks.

But Alabama says the dispute has to do with his attempts to dictate how his donation is to be used.

The trustees will decide Friday whether to return the money and strip Culverhouse's name from the law school, too.