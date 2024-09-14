Universities of Wisconsin introduce policy requiring college leaders to stay neutral on controversial issues

Universities of Wisconsin leaders must remain neutral in public statements on political and social issues, and they should only make public statements on matters affecting school operations, under a new policy the university system released Friday.

Under the new policy, university leaders' public statements must be limited to matters that directly affect university operations and the university's mission, and they must maintain viewpoint neutrality when referencing any political or social controversy.

The purpose of the policy is "to uphold and protect academic freedom, freedom of expression, and an environment in which competing ideas can be freely discussed and debated by all members of the university community," the policy states.

The policy applies to the system president and vice presidents, the university chancellors, provosts, vice chancellors, deans, directors, department chairs and anyone else who may be perceived as speaking on behalf of a system institution.

PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATOR IN MASS. CHARGED AFTER FIRING AT ATTACKER IN APPARENT SELF-DEFENSE SHOOTING

Any expression of support or opposition must be approved by UW system President Jay Rothman or the university's chancellor.

Statements expressing solidarity or empathy should be avoided if they suggest support for one group's viewpoint over another, the new police states.

The policy does not apply to faculty or staff who may express their expertise or judgment as it relates to their academic discipline or research expertise, including analysis or commentary on a political or social issue.

But, the policy notes, faculty and staff should be careful when posting such statements on university-owned channels to ensure they would not be misconstrued as being made on behalf of the institution. The policy also does not apply to faculty and staff's personal statements on non-university-owned channels.

Rothman and university chancellors may also adopt additional guidance and procedures requiring faculty and staff to include disclaimers when not representing the institution, according to the policy.

The president and chancellors may not expand the scope of the policy to restrict the free expression rights of people or groups of individuals who do not present themselves as speaking on behalf of the institution.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the UW System for comment.

UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press that the policy will take effect immediately and does not require the approval of the board of regents.

The policy comes after UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone made a deal with anti-Israel demonstrators in May to end campus protests. The agreement, which was slammed by Jewish groups, included the university calling for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas as well as for the university to discuss severing ties with Israeli companies.

Rothman criticized Mone's decision to make the deal, writing on the social media platform X that campuses need to remain viewpoint-neutral and ensure actions on campus have consequences.

'COMBUSTIBLE SITUATION’ AS STUDENTS RETURN TO CAMPUS AFTER SCHOOL YEAR MARKED BY PROTESTS, ENCAMPMENTS

Mone announced this summer that he plans to resign next year, although he has not specifically said why he is stepping down. He said he is leaving his position next year to give time to find his replacement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to UW-Milwaukee for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican lawmakers have criticized higher education for years, saying conservative voices are censored on campuses across the country while liberal voices are welcomed. Some Republicans have called for federal legislation to require colleges and universities to protect free speech and enforce penalties for infringing on a person's freedom of speech.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its Wisconsin chapter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.