Universities defiant on Trump's academic excellence compact as feedback deadline passes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven out of nine universities that the Trump administration solicited for feedback on its Compact for Academic Excellence in Education have rejected the plan, while two others remain noncommittal.

The administration sent the compact to universities on Oct. 1, soliciting responses from the University of Arizona, MIT, Vanderbilt University, Brown University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Virginia.

The compact's principles include merit-based admissions and hiring practices regardless of race, sex, political orientation, ethnicity and nationality, a commitment to freedom of ideas "abolishing institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas," recognizing biological sex for the purpose of athletics, restrooms and locker rooms, institutional political neutrality, along with a measure about financial responsibility and some restrictions on admissions for foreign students.

If universities signed the deal, they would be subject to preferential federal funding.

AZ SENATE PRESIDENT URGES UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA TO JOIN TRUMP’S NEW HIGHER-ED REFORM COMPACT

While most of the universities provided feedback by the Monday deadline, none agreed to the compact.

Brown University President Christina Paxson wrote a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon which says, in part, "I am concerned that the compact, by its very nature and by various provisions would restrict academic freedom and undermine the autonomy of Brown's governance, critically compromising our ability to fulfill our mission."

MIT's president, Sally Kornbluth, said the school rejected the compact because it already does what the compact asks.

TRUMP CONGRATULATES IVY LEAGUE SCHOOL AFTER $50M DEAL TO RESTORE FEDERAL FUNDING: 'WOKE IS OFFICIALLY DEAD'

"These values and other MIT practices meet or exceed many standards outlined in the document you sent. We freely choose these values because they’re right, and we live by them because they support our mission – work of immense value to the prosperity, competitiveness, health and security of the United States. And of course, MIT abides by the law," she wrote in a letter to McMahon on Oct. 10.

University of Pennsylvania President J. Larry Jameson said in an Oct. 16 statement that the school rejected the compact.

"Earlier today, I informed the U.S. Department of Education that Penn respectfully declines to sign the proposed Compact. As requested, we also provided focused feedback highlighting areas of existing alignment as well as substantive concerns," the statement said.

WHY ELITE COLLEGES FEAR TRUMP AND MCMAHON'S NEW ACADEMIC COMPACT TYING FUNDING TO FREE SPEECH

On Oct. 17, Dartmouth rejected the deal, saying it does not believe that "the involvement of the government through a compact—whether it is a Republican- or Democratic-led White House—is the right way to focus America’s leading colleges and universities on their teaching and research mission."

"Our universities have a responsibility to set our own academic and institutional policies, guided by our mission and values, our commitment to free expression, and our obligations under the law," a letter to McMahon said. "Staying true to this responsibility is what will help American higher education build bipartisan public trust and continue to uphold its place as the envy of the world.

The University of Southern California acknowledged that while many of the values outlined in the compact were compatible with the school's established practices, it would not agree to the deal.

EDUCATION SECRETARY LINDA MCMAHON TOUTS COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S $200M SETTLEMENT 'TEMPLATE'

"Notwithstanding these areas of alignment, we are concerned that even though the Compact would be voluntary, tying research benefits to it would, over time, undermine the same values of free inquiry and academic excellence that the Compact seeks to promote," a letter from USC Interim President Beong-Soo Kim said. "Other countries whose governments lack America’s commitment to freedom and democracy have shown how academic excellence can suffer when shifting external priorities tilt the research playing field away from free, meritocratic competition."

The University of Virginia declined to join the compact as well, with Paul Mahoney, its interim president, saying, "A contractual arrangement predicating assessment on anything other than merit will undermine the integrity of vital, sometimes lifesaving, research and further erode confidence in American higher education."

Similarly, the University of Arizona felt its principles had common ground with the compact, but also declined to sign it.

MIT REJECTS TRUMP ADMIN FUNDING COMPACT, CITING FREE EXPRESSION CONCERNS

"We have much common ground with the ideas your administration is advancing on changes that would benefit American higher education and our nation at large," UA President Suresh Garimella wrote to McMahon.

"At the same time, a federal research funding system based on anything other than merit would weaken the world’s preeminent engine for innovation, advancement of technology, and solutions to many of our nation’s most profound challenges," the letter continued. "We seek no special treatment and believe in our ability to compete for federally funded research strictly on merit."

Vanderbilt University responded Tuesday, saying it had not been asked to accept or deny the compact, but rather to provide feedback to the administration, which it says it will do.

"Vanderbilt believes deeply in the power of constructive dialogue, particularly among people of differing views and perspectives," said a letter to the Vanderbilt community from President Daniel Diermeier. "This is often how the greatest progress is made. We look forward to continuing the conversation—on our campus and with leaders in government and higher education—as we work toward our shared goal of restoring public trust in higher education and ensuring that America’s universities remain the best in the world."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of Texas at Austin has not officially accepted or denied the compact, and Kevin Eltife, the chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, said the school was "honored" to be solicited for feedback, according to FOX 7.

"We enthusiastically look forward to engaging with university officials and reviewing the compact immediately," Eltife said.