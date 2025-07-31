Trump congratulates Ivy League school after $50M deal to restore federal funding: 'Woke is officially DEAD'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brown University, the Ivy League institution in Providence, Rhode Island, has agreed to shell out $50 million over a decade to state workforce development organizations as part of a deal struck with the U.S. government, which has agreed to restore grant funding and close probes into the school.

President Donald Trump congratulated the school in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to Brown University on the settlement made with the United States Government. There will be no more Anti-Semitism, or Anti-Christian, or Anti-Anything Else! Woke is officially DEAD at Brown. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president declared in the post.

Trump-appointed Education Secretary Linda McMahon also addressed the deal in a statement.

"The Trump Administration is successfully reversing the decades-long woke-capture of our nation’s higher education institutions. Because of the Trump Administration’s resolution agreement with Brown University, aspiring students will be judged solely on their merits, not their race or sex. Brown has committed to proactive measures to protect Jewish students and combat Antisemitism on campus. Women's sports and intimate facilities will be protected for women and Title IX will be enforced as it was intended," she asserted.

"Restoring our nation’s higher education institutions to places dedicated to truth-seeking, academic merit, and civil debate—where all students can learn free from discrimination and harassment—will be a lasting legacy of the Trump administration, one that will benefit students and American society for generations to come."

Brown president Christina Paxson, who discussed the agreement in a lengthy message to members of the Brown community, indicated that the school entered the agreement "voluntarily."

She pointed out that it does not involve making any payment to the federal government.

"Beyond the financial stresses of terminated and unpaid research grants and contracts, we have observed a growing push for government intrusion into the fundamental academic operations of colleges and universities, and with the stated purpose of compelling a commitment to comply with laws focused on prohibitions against antisemitism and discrimination," she claimed in part of the long note.

"We stand solidly behind commitments we repeatedly have affirmed to protect all members of our community from harassment and discrimination, and we protect the ability of our faculty and students to study and learn academic subjects of their choosing, free from censorship," she wrote.