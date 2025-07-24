US cruise passengers nabbed after allegedly possessing lethal drug powerful enough to sedate elephants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four U.S. cruise ship passengers were arrested in Bermuda after they were allegedly in possession of drugs powerful enough to sedate an elephant.

The Bermuda Police Service said the Carnival Cruise Lines passengers were arrested after officials on the ship allegedly discovered they were in possession of "a significant quantity of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia."

Bermuda police said that synthetic opioid carfentanyl, vape pens and suspected THC gummies were found in the passenger's possession.

According to the police, the drugs were going to be distributed on the island.

Bermuda Police Service Acting Detective Superintendent Derricka Burns said carfentanyl is very powerful.

"Carfentanyl is about 100 times stronger than fentanyl and was originally used to sedate large animals like elephants. Even tiny amounts can be deadly. This seizure may have prevented a potential tragedy," Burns said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Carnival Cruise Lines for comment.