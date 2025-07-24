Expand / Collapse search
US cruise passengers nabbed after allegedly possessing lethal drug powerful enough to sedate elephants

4 Americans arrested after Carnival Cruise officials discover carfentanyl, 100 times stronger than fentanyl

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Four U.S. cruise ship passengers were arrested in Bermuda after they were allegedly in possession of drugs powerful enough to sedate an elephant.

The Bermuda Police Service said the Carnival Cruise Lines passengers were arrested after officials on the ship allegedly discovered they were in possession of "a significant quantity of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia."

Bermuda police said that synthetic opioid carfentanyl, vape pens and suspected THC gummies were found in the passenger's possession.

AMERICAN CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER DISAPPEARS AFTER HIKING AT SUMMER VACATION DESTINATION

View of St George Parish

St. George Parish and town in Bermuda. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to the police, the drugs were going to be distributed on the island.

GIRL ON DISNEY CRUISE FELL THROUGH PORTHOLE AS DAD JUMPED TO SAVE HER IN 20-MINUTE FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL: POLICE

Carnival Legend

The Carnival Legend operates out of Baltimore. Police did not specify which ship was carrying the passengers who were arrested. (Carnival Cruise Lines Press Release)

Bermuda Police Service Acting Detective Superintendent Derricka Burns said carfentanyl is very powerful.

Beach in Bermuda with people on it.

People visit Horseshoe Bay beach in Southampton, Bermuda, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Nicola Muirhead/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Carfentanyl is about 100 times stronger than fentanyl and was originally used to sedate large animals like elephants. Even tiny amounts can be deadly. This seizure may have prevented a potential tragedy," Burns said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Carnival Cruise Lines for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.