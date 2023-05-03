Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Tyre Nichols' autopsy report shows he died from blunt force trauma, DA's office tells family

Nichols died three days after the Jan. 7 traffic stop where Memphis, Tennessee, police officers were seen on video punching and kicking him

Adam Sabes
Tyre Nichols' official autopsy report shows that he likely died from blunt force trauma after a January traffic stop by police in Memphis, Tennessee, turned violent.

Nichols died days later after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. 

The Memphis Police Department said Nichols was stopped for alleged "reckless driving." During the traffic stop, a "confrontation occurred," police said, which led to Nichols running away from officers.

When officers caught up with Nichols, officials say that another confrontation occurred, which led to Nichols complaining about shortness of breath.

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," MPD said. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene." 

TYRE NICHOLS CASE: MEMPHIS JUDGE DELAYS RELEASE OF VIDEO AND RECORDS

Tyre Nichols

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.  (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP, File)

Nichols was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but died on Jan. 10.

The medical examiners' report reviewed by Nichols' family through their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, on Wednesday states that the manner of death is a homicide and Nichols died from blunt force trauma, according to the Commercial Appeal.

MEMPHIS CITY COUNCILMAN CALLS FOR TERMINATION OF OFFICER WHO TASED TYRE NICHOLS: 'MUST BE FIRED'

ben crump with tyre nichols family

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump Flanked speaks during a press conference as Rodney Wells, center, and RowVaughn Wells, the stepfather and mother of Tyre Nichols, look on, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

Crump and Romanucci stated the report they obtained from the Shelby County District Attorney's Office is consistent with an independent review done earlier.

"The legal team representing the family of Tyre Nichols acknowledges the release of the medical examiner's report, the contents of which are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year," the attorneys said. "We know now what we knew then — Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy."

Tyre Nichols Traffic Cam

A view from a camera mounted above the intersection where Memphis police caught up with Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. authorities released footage of the deadly encounter between Nichols and police Friday.   (Memphis Police Department)

Five Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

Officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with a baton several times in body camera video released by Memphis police.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.