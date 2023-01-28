Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Memphis city councilman calls for termination of officer who tased Tyre Nichols: 'Must be fired'

The Memphis officer can be heard on the body camera saying 'I hope they stomp his a--'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Memphis polices’ treatment of Tyre Nichols was ‘inhumane’: Alice Johnson Video

Memphis polices’ treatment of Tyre Nichols was ‘inhumane’: Alice Johnson

Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for non-violent drug trafficking was commuted by President Trump, and Rafael Mangual react to bodycam footage of Memphis police attacking Tyre Nichols.

A Memphis city councilman is calling for the firing of a police officer who is seen on bodycam video tasing Tyre Nichols and stating that he hopes other officers "stomp his a--."

In one of four videos released by Memphis officials on Friday, an unidentified officer can be seen telling Nichols to "get on the ground" before tasing him.

"You guys are really doing a lot right now," Nichols can be heard saying.

After Nichols is seen running away, the same officer can be heard in the bodycam video saying, "I hope they stomp his a--."

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO RELEASE: FORMER MEMPHIS COP NEVER 'CROSSED THE LINES THAT OTHERS CROSSED,' LAWYER ARGUES

A Memphis police officer points a taser directly at Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023.

A Memphis police officer points a taser directly at Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023. (Memphis Police Department)

Memphis Councilman JB Smiley Jr. called on Memphis police to fire the unidentified officer on Saturday afternoon in a statement.

"The officer who tased Tyre Nichols  and who compelled the other officers to stomp him must be fired. We must put an end to the culture that allows excessive force and assumes it is commonplace," Smiley Jr. said.

In a separate tweet, Smiley Jr. said that the unidentified officer should be charged along with the five other officers.

Graphic content warning

Bodycam video shows Tyre Nichols pulled out of car, tasered: 'Get on the ground' Video

Nichols died days after a traffic stop that turned violent on Jan. 7. Memphis police say that Nichols was stopped for alleged "reckless driving. During the traffic stop, a "confrontation occurred," police said, which led to Nichols running away from officers.

When officers caught up with Nichols, police say another confrontation occurred, which led to Nichols complaining about shortness of breath.

TYRE NICHOLS' FAMILY LAWYER CRUMP BLAMES 'POLICE CULTURE IN AMERICA' FOR DEATH IN MEMPHIS

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. 

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.  (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

"While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended," MPD said. "Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene." 

Nichols was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Memphis in critical condition and later died on Jan. 10.

"Watch out, I'ma baton the f--- out you," one officer says in the body camera video.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

In another video, officers can be seen punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with a baton several times.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault as well as other charges.

After Memphis officials released the body camera videos, the Shelby County sheriff’s office placed two of its deputies on administrative leave.

