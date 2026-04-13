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Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson's defense calls on expert from Kohberger case to argue bias in jury pool

Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson faces the potential death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Kirk’s assassination ‘affected the entire country’ and the proceedings should remain ‘as public as possible’: Criminal defense attorney Video

Kirk’s assassination ‘affected the entire country’ and the proceedings should remain ‘as public as possible’: Criminal defense attorney

Attorney Kriti Sharma and former Utah prosecutor Nathan Evershed discuss the pre-trial evidentiary hearing in the proceedings of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

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The defense of Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, is expected to call on an expert witness who also worked for Bryan Kohberger's legal team at Friday's hearing on their motion to kick news cameras out of the courtroom, according to court filings.

California-based trial consultant Bryan Edelman, who has a Ph.D. in social psychology, conducted a telephone survey for the defense and reported his findings on March 13.

"It is Dr. Edelman’s opinion that the modern internet and social media ecosystem — especially algorithmic curation and personalization — has fundamentally altered how news is consumed and makes local, high-profile publicity substantially harder to avoid for residents of the locality where the events giving rise to the case occurred and the case is being tried," Robinson's attorneys wrote in a filing last week.

ALLEGED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON'S FINGERPRINTS, PALM PRINT FOUND NEAR ROOFTOP

A split image showing convicted Idaho student murderer Bryan Kohberger in a jail jumpsuit on the left and accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson in a shirt and tie on the right

Left: Bryan Kohberger, 30, appears for his sentencing hearing after he was convicted in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho, U.S., July 23, 2025. Right: Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court on Dec. 11, 2025, in Provo, Utah. Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty. (Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS, Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images)

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Tyler Robinson sitting beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester in court

Tyler Robinson, left, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, sits beside defense attorney Kathryn Nester during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

Edelman's testimony is expected to delve into pretrial publicity and public opinion connected to the case against Robinson, who faces the potential death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder and Kirk's shooting death.

Robinson, 22, is accused of firing the fatal shot from a rooftop at Utah Valley University as Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, spoke to a crowd of about 3,000 in the campus' central courtyard.

In a summary of Edelman's opinions filed with the court, the defense suggested that social media algorithms promote prominent local news, making it harder for potential jurors to avoid pretrial coverage of a case, including online commentary.

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Charlie Kirk throwing hats to crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem Utah

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"Experimental research indicates that hostile or uncivil comments can affect readers’ interpretations and perceptions," the defense wrote in the new filing. "In practical terms, the same news item may be encountered alongside inflammatory commentary that can heighten emotional response and shape impressions beyond the factual content of the reporting."

Robinson's lawyers, Kathryn Nester, Michael Burt, Richard Novak and Staci Visser, also argued that pretrial publicity impacts the jury pool and can increase the likelihood of guilty verdicts. Judges are often tasked with balancing the public's right to access court proceedings and a defendant's right to a fair trial.

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Judge Tony Graf speaking during a court hearing in Provo, Utah

Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf speaks during a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in 4th District Court, on Friday, March. 13, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (Laura Seitz/Deseret News)

Edelman also worked on a controversial juror questionnaire on behalf of Kohberger's legal team. It included questions that Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson alleged were aimed at tainting the jury pool in that case.

Multiple people contacted for the survey called police, raising concerns about violations of a gag order meant to protect details ahead of trial.

Judge John Judge, who was presiding over Kohberger's case at the time, called it "ironic" that the defense survey could have tainted the jury pool, rather than allegations from the prosecution.

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Mark Calzaretta, a jury consultant and founding partner at Magna Legal Services, told Fox News Digital previously that surveys are common practice when the defense is seeking a change of venue.

An aerial view of Utah Valley University campus showing marked locations of Tyler Robinson's suspected movements

An approximation of the suspected movements of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, based on court documents, video from the scene and conversations with law enforcement. (Fox News Digital)

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Kohberger's push for a change of venue out of Latah County succeeded, but he ultimately pleaded guilty in Ada County to avoid the death penalty weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin last year.

Robinson's defense has already tried to have the Utah County Attorney's Office disqualified from the case over an alleged conflict of interest. Judge Tony Graf Jr. denied the request.

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University event as people run after shots fired

People run after shots were fired during an appearance by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

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Other high-profile cases Edelman has worked on include the murder trial of former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke and Buffalo supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron.

Edelman's testimony is also expected to include topics related from a declaration he filed in Gendron's pending federal case, demographics in Utah County, where Robinson's trial is expected to be held, and the fairness of the jury selection process.
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