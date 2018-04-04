Two women face murder charges after drug-deal robbery attempt, authorities say

Two women have been charged with capital murder in connection with an attempted drug-deal robbery in Texas, authorities said.

The suspects, identified as Ashley Galloway, 19, and Jerrica Arredondo, 18, were charged in the shooting death of Carlos Calderon, 25, according to El Paso police.

Calderon was found with gunshot wounds on the stairs of an apartment complex around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, El Paso’s KFOX 14 reported. Authorities believe the women had arranged a drug deal with Calderon in order to rob him, the station reported.

Police found the suspects a short distance away from the scene of the shooting, according to the station.

According to the El Paso Times, both women have prior arrests for weapons offenses and other crimes.