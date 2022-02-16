2 women attacked, 1 nearly raped in brazen LA daylight attack near Brianna Kupfer murder scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspected homeless man assaulted two women in broad daylight in Los Angeles and West Hollywood, nearly raping one of them, according to police.

Police say the first incident unfolded Tuesday in Los Angeles at about 12:30 p.m . The man pushed the woman into a garage, but she managed to get away, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department said the man intended to sexually assault the woman.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 shows the suspect with his arm around the woman as they walk into a driveway. They disappear from the camera’s view before the woman is seen running away from the man.

About 20 minutes later, a similar incident unfolded in West Hollywood. The suspect allegedly pushed a woman into her apartment. She screamed at the man and he ran off.

BRIANNA KUPFER'S ALLEGED KILLER CHARGED WITH MURDER IN LA COURT

The attacks happened less than a mile from where Brianna Kupfer was murdered in January, according to ABC 7. Kupfer, 24, was allegedly killed by a homeless man while working inside a high-end furniture shop. That suspect was arrested and charged in the case.

Police are investigating the Tuesday incidents and have not made an arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking residents of the area to be on alert for the man, urging people to walk in pairs and to be aware of their surroundings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect is described as a transient man in his early 30s. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a bag at the time of the attacks on Tuesday.