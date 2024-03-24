Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Two Texas boys, ages 7 and 12, taken into custody in connection with woman stabbed: Sheriff

The woman, 59, was hospitalized in critical condition

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Two Texas boys were taken into custody on Saturday following the stabbing of a woman who was left hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.

The stabbing happened at a residence on April Valley Court in northwest Harris County shortly after 2 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The boys, ages seven and 12, allegedly returned to the home after a possible verbal confrontation with the woman, aged 59. The children fled the scene after the stabbing and the woman was transported to a hospital by life flight, sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on social media.

HCSO squad car file

Two Texas boys were taken into custody on Saturday following the stabbing of a woman who was left hospitalized in critical condition. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

"From what I've gathered, it was just a verbal altercation," sheriff's office spokesperson Sergio Torres told KPRC-TV.

"The female appeared to have several stab wounds to her abdomen area," Torres continued. "The female was transported to a nearby hospital where she’s right now in surgery and is in critical condition."

Harris County Sheriff vehicles

The boys, ages seven and 12, allegedly returned to the home after a possible verbal confrontation with the woman. ((Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images))

It is unclear at this time which child is accused of stabbing the woman. Local media reported that the 12-year-old is facing charges, although that information has not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.