Three juveniles, aged 11, 12 and 16, were taken into custody in Texas on Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery in Houston, authorities said.

The trio had been wanted since last week when they allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank on the North Freeway and West Road in Houston’s Greenspoint area.

"All three bank robbery suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody," FBI Houston wrote on social media.

The juveniles were charged locally with robbery by threat. Since the suspects are juveniles, authorities said they are not releasing their names or any additional details.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case, but did not immediately hear back.

The boys allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after entering the bank around 3 p.m. Thursday and passing a threatening note to a teller, KTRK-TV reported, citing the sheriff’s office. While the suspects did not show a weapon, authorities said they were believed to be armed.

The sheriff’s office told the local station that the parents of two of the boys turned them in after the FBI released surveillance photos of the suspects, while authorities took the third boy into custody after he was recognized after a fight. Authorities also recovered a weapon.

It is unclear whether any adults were involved or if any of the stolen cash was recovered.