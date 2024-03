Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

At least two people are dead following a Texas school bus crash with an 18-wheeler truck on Friday upon returning from a field trip to a zoo, officials said.

A Hays Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) bus rolled over around 2:15 p.m. near Texas State Highway 21 and Caldwell Road in Bastrop County, FOX Austin reported.

There were 44 students and 11 adults on the bus, the school district said.

The bus was carrying Tom Green Elementary pre-K students as they were returning from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo.

"Parents of students on the bus have been notified directly from the campus. The district is in the process of conducting reunification. Hays CISD transportation staff, counselors, safety and security personnel, and other administrators have all joined first responders either at the accident scene or at the reunification location," Hays CISD said in a statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district, Texas Department of Public Safety and local authorities.