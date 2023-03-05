Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Two suspects shoot robbery victim and flee on foot as getaway car stalls: police

Two suspects were forced to flee on foot after robbing a convenience store in Houston, Texas after their car stalled

Mitch Picasso
By Mitch Picasso | Fox News
Local authorities are on the lookout for two suspects after a man was shot during a robbery Saturday night in southeast Houston, Texas.

An unidentified man confronted one of the suspects concerning the alleged theft of an item at a convenience store at the 15100 block of Old Galveston Road, according to KRIV. 

The incident occurred when a man confronted the male suspect. The suspect entered through the passenger side of a car with a female driver, Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department explained.

The male suspect shot the man in the arm before the driver attempted to drive off, but their vehicle stalled, leaving the two to take off on foot.

Houston Police say that the suspects remain on the run after the alleged incident.

Houston Police say that the suspects remain on the run after the alleged incident. (F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The suspects in the Houston-area shooting are believed to be a male and a female.

The suspects in the Houston-area shooting are believed to be a male and a female. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

At this time, the shooter and the woman are still missing, and law enforcement are searching for any clues to locate the duo. 

Police have surveillance video and witness and are confident that the suspects will be found.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.