Two students dead in suspected murder-suicide at University of Wisconsin-Platteville

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Two female students have died in a suspected murder-suicide at a residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

A spokesperson with the university confirmed with Fox News Digital that Kelsie Martin and Hallie Helms, both 22, were found with gunshot wounds at Wilgus Hall, a student residence hall, in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Monday, May 19.

Helms, an elementary education major, was pronounced dead at the scene. Martin, a psychology major and assistant resident director, was transported to Southwest Health, and then flown to UW Hospital, where she later died.

A preliminary autopsy found that Martin was determined to have died by gunshot wound, and Helms died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the school said, noting that "all indications at this time from the preliminary autopsy suggest a murder-suicide."

The university's police arrived at the scene following a call for a "disturbance." Photos following the incident captured college students being escorted out of the residence halls as police investigated the incident.

The school said that "no other subjects are suspected to have been involved in the incident."

The university canceled final exams for the remainder of the week. Counseling is being offered to the campus community, and a toll-free emotional support line is available at (844)602-6680 or (720)272-0004.

Helms graduated magna cum laude with a degree in elementary education, and Martin graduated summa cum laude with a degree in psychology on Saturday, May 17, according to the university's graduation program .

Helms was from Baraboo, Wisconsin, and transferred to UW-Plateville in the spring of 2023 after attending UW-Baraboo.

Martin was from Beloit, Wisconsin, and had served as an assistant resident director on campus for the past three years, according to a "Student Staff Spotlight" posted by the university residence life office on Facebook.

The university said in a Facebook message on Tuesday, "Thank you to all who have reached out to us through messages and offered to support in so many meaningful ways. We are overwhelmed by your kindness."

"We are a close community, and this outpouring of care is a powerful reminder of who we are. We do not take it for granted. #PioneerStrong," they added.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote on Facebook, "I've been briefed on the situation at UW-Platteville, and we will continue to remain in close contact with university officials. As we await more information, please keep UW-Platteville students, faculty, staff, and the greater Platteville community in your thoughts."

The UW-Platteville Police Department declined to comment on the incident, referring Fox News Digital to the university's statement.