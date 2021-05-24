Two people fatally killed after car struck on Georgia state highway

Two people were fatally injured after a four-car accident on a state road in northern Georgia Sunday afternoon, which may be connected to an earlier incident involving a speeding car that eluded police, Georgia State Police reported.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., 20 minutes prior to the fatal accident, a trooper reported a vehicle headed northbound on state highway 17 traveling at 105 mph. The trooper attempted to stop the sedan, police said, but the suspect fled from Stephens County into Habersham County on state highway 365 south, where the trooper lost sight of the vehicle.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., police reported a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on that roadway when it struck the rear of a Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma, state police reported, then spun out and struck the median before overturning multiple times.

The driver of the Tacoma, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was wearing his seatbelt but did not survive the impact. An unidentified passenger in the Tacoma, who reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and was also fatally injured, police said.

After striking the Tacoma, the Honda Accord struck a third car, a Toyota Tundra, causing minor damage, officials reported. In addition, a fourth car, a Honda CRV, was traveling northbound on SR 365 in the left lane and was struck by a tire and wheel that was thrown from the Toyota Tacoma while it was overturning.

No additional injuries were reported.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Honda Accord, state police said.