Over two dozen injured in Chicago suburb tent collapse

At least 26 people were injured after a tent collapsed in a suburb of Chicago on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 10:44 a.m. in Bedford Park, Illinois, according to FOX 32.

Officials said 26 people were transported to area hospitals, adding that five of them suffered serious injuries.

Officials didn't state what caused the tent to collapse at the parking lot or what it was being used for.

According to ABC 7, no foul play is suspected in the incident.