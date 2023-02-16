Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Train derails outside Detroit, Michigan, with one car carrying hazardous materials

Van Buren Township train derailment unfolds nearly two weeks after East Palestine, Ohio disaster

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A train containing one car of hazardous materials has derailed Thursday in Van Buren Township outside Detroit, Michigan, reports say.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.  

Police told Fox2 Detroit that there were no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: BIDEN EPA ADMINISTRATOR, SENATORS TO VISIT EAST PALESTINE CLEAN-UP

Authorities respond to a train derailment in Van Buren Township in Detroit.

Authorities respond to a train derailment in Van Buren Township in Detroit. (WJBK)

Officials that spoke to WXYZ, which reported that at least six cars were seen off the track, said one of them was carrying hazardous materials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police tell Fox2 Detroit that roads will be closed in the area while an investigation is ongoing.

The derailment comes less than two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.