Train derails outside Detroit, Michigan, with one car carrying hazardous materials

A train containing one car of hazardous materials has derailed Thursday in Van Buren Township outside Detroit, Michigan, reports say.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.

Police told Fox2 Detroit that there were no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.

Officials that spoke to WXYZ, which reported that at least six cars were seen off the track, said one of them was carrying hazardous materials.

Police tell Fox2 Detroit that roads will be closed in the area while an investigation is ongoing.

The derailment comes less than two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

