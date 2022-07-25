2 dead in suspicious Missouri apartment complex fire, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people died in a fire that investigators believe was intentionally set at a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex early Monday, authorities said.

Witnesses heard a loud boom and smoke detectors going off at a three-story apartment building at the Vivion Oaks Apartments, they told FOX4 Kansas City.

Kansas City firefighters responded and battled the flames.

The building sustained serious damage and appeared destroyed, KCTV5 reported. One woman suffered minor burns to her arms and was treated at the scene.

While clearing the building after the fire was extinguished, the station reported that firefighters discovered the bodies of two people.

Investigators said the burn pattern from the first floor to the third floor, along with how fast the fire spread, leads them to believe the blaze was wet on purpose, the FOX4 reported.

The fire is under investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents, Kansas City police and fire officials.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the fire to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.