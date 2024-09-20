Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Turkish 'special interest' migrant tells Texas troopers he paid $12K to cross into US illegally

Department of Public Safety troopers encountered 36 illegal immigrants in the border town of Normandy

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Turkish migrants caught in Texas allegedly paid $12K to cross from Mexico Video

Turkish migrants caught in Texas allegedly paid $12K to cross from Mexico

One who spoke English told authorities he found a sponsor in New Jersey through a 'network.' (Credit: X/ Chris Olivarez)

Texas state troopers encountered 36 illegal immigrants near the southern border Friday, including a group from Turkey who said they each paid $12,000 to cross illegally in an effort to meet a "sponsor" in New Jersey, authorities said. 

Troopers found the group in the border town of Normandy, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

Fifteen of the migrants, from Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and South Africa, were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: FENCE-CUTTING MIGRANTS BUSTED BY FEDS 

Illegal immigrants with Texas DPS troopers

Texas state troopers discovered 36 migrants near the southern border Friday.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Among the group were so-called "special interest" illegal immigrants from Turkey, Pakistan, India and Vietnam. Special interest migrants are non-U.S. citizens who potentially pose a national security risk to the U.S. or its interests based on their travel patterns, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). 

The designation doesn't mean the people are "terrorists," but their travel and behavior indicates a possible link to nefarious activity, including terrorism, that requires further screening and investigation, DHS says on its website. 

EX-BORDER PATROL CHIEF RIPS BIDEN ADMIN FOR ALLEGEDLY SUPPRESSING INFO ON MIGRANTS WITH POTENTIAL TERROR TIES

Illegal immigrants in the Texas desert

Three alleged illegal immigrants from various countries in Texas Friday.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

"In the last 48 hours, DPS Troopers have come across 8 special interest immigrants from 5 different countries in the rural Normandy area," DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez posted on X.

Of the 36 migrants caught Friday, 21 were handed off to U.S. Border Patrol

In the group of Turkish migrants, one 26-year-old man interviewed by authorities said he found a "network" on Telegram and Instagram to help them cross illegally into the U.S. 

Springfield, Ohio, residents discuss challenges and concerns from the influx of Haitian migrants Video

He told investigators they had a sponsor in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They take care of our expenses and everything while we are in there legally," he was heard saying on DPS bodycam footage posted online. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.