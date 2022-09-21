Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Tulsa police catch serial burglar due to his love for SpongeBob SquarePants

Edward Price, also known as 'Smacc Man,' set to be arraigned Thursday

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Tulsa police say one suspect's attire helped them nab him for burglarizing his neighbors. 

Authorities received reports of five different burglaries at the Waterside Apartments between July 23 and Sept. 13. Most of the cases were similar, where the front door was kicked in and electronics, guns and televisions were stolen. 

In several cases, the suspect was seen wearing SpongeBob shorts and socks. When he allegedly went to sell some stolen items on Facebook Marketplace, those same clothing items were seen in the background of photos.

Detectives served a search warrant at the apartment of Edward Price, who is also known as "Smacc Man," on Sept. 16. He was arrested for multiple burglaries. 

Tulsa police display serial burglary  suspect's clothing and some recovered stolen items.

Tulsa police display serial burglary  suspect's clothing and some recovered stolen items. (Tulsa Police Department)

During a search through his apartment, detectives located the SpongeBob clothing items in the dryer. 

Multiple televisions, cell phones, iPads, tablets, guns, ammunition, internet routers and other electronics were recovered in the apartment Price was staying. Many of the items have already been returned to the victims, police say. 

Tulsa police serial burglar suspect Edward Price. Authorities say his unique clothing helped them capture him.

Tulsa police serial burglar suspect Edward Price. Authorities say his unique clothing helped them capture him. (Tulsa Police Department)

Price was arrested for second-degree burglary after a felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ammunition found by Tulsa police when they searched the home of an alleged serial burglar.

Ammunition found by Tulsa police when they searched the home of an alleged serial burglar. (Tulsa Police Department)

"Price has been arrested for several burglaries in the past, but most of those charges were dismissed because of a witness failing to appear," FOX23 reports. 

The TV station says Price's arraignment has been set for Thursday.  

SpongeBob SquarePants shorts, socks Tulsa police say helped them catch an alleged serial robber.

SpongeBob SquarePants shorts, socks Tulsa police say helped them catch an alleged serial robber. (Tulsa Police Department)

"FYI, the suspect's apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea," police wrote on Facebook. 

