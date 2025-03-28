Tufts University student arrest: Top Dems want answers from Noem, Rubio, ICE on 'deeply troubling' incident

Top Democrats are calling for the release of Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, writing a letter to Trump administration officials demanding answers surrounding the "deeply troubling" incident.

In a message addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and ICE Director Todd Lyons, the lawmakers said Ozturk’s arrest this week in Massachusetts "appears to be one of the latest examples in a string of ICE arrests of university students with valid green cards and visas because of their political views."

"These are deeply troubling incidents. The Administration should not summarily detain and deport legal residents of this country merely for expressing their political views," wrote the Democrats, which include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and members of The Squad.

"Absent compelling evidence justifying her detention and the revocation of her status, we call for Ozturk’s release and the restoration of her visa," they added.

The Democrats then asked ICE to respond to numerous questions by April 4, including:

"Why did DHS officials arrest Ozturk?"

"What is DHS/ICE’s policy regarding the use of unmarked vehicles, face coverings, plain clothing, and the display of badges by DHS agents during arrests?"

"Is DHS or any other agency compiling a dossier of university students involved in Palestine-related protests?"

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday that Ozturk was "granted the privilege to be in this country on a visa" and that "DHS and ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans."

"A visa is a privilege not a right. Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated," the spokesperson said. "This is commonsense security."

The legal team representing Ozturk told Fox News she had a valid F-1 visa status prior to her arrest Tuesday in Somerville, a city just north of Boston.

The Democrats in their letter called Ozturk’s arrest and detention "disturbing."

"The rationale for this arrest appears to be this student’s expression of her political views. We are calling for full due process in this case and are seeking answers about this case and about ICE’s policy that has led to the identification and arrest of university students with valid legal status," they said.

"Ozturk was one of four authors of an op-ed in the Tufts student paper, endorsed by 32 other Tufts graduate students, which called for ‘the Tufts administration to meaningfully engage with and actualize’ Israel- and Palestine-related resolutions passed by the university’s Student Senate in 2024," the lawmakers also said.

