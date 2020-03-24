Tsunami watch in Hawaii canceled after 7.5 magnitude quake in Pacific Ocean

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hawaii was placed under a brief tsunami watch Tuesday night after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific Ocean’s Kuril Islands.

It was canceled a short time later.

Gov. David Ige took to Twitter to tell residents to “stay tuned to official sources.” He retweeted a link from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center that said the agency is working to determine the threat.

The earthquake was at a depth of about 37 miles, Hawaii News Now reported. The Kuril Islands are off Russia's far eastern coast.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report