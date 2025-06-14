TSA agent arrested for allegedly attacking 79-year-old passenger at Florida airport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Transportation Security Administration agent was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 79-year-old passenger at Fort Lauderdale’s airport, with police saying she was "forcefully pushing her," a report said.

Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, 21, of Margate, was taken into custody Wednesday following the incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to WPLG.

The station, citing a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, said Wilson-Robinson attacked the woman from Palm Beach Gardens by "forcefully pushing her," causing her to fall to the ground and hit her forehead.

The passenger, who was at the airport that day traveling on a JetBlue flight, suffered "minor bruising," deputies reportedly added.

It wasn’t clear what led to the alleged confrontation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The passenger received an ice pack and declined a trip to a local hospital, WPLG reported.

Wilson-Robinson was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and was released on a $1,000 bond.

"The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is aware of the recent arrest of one of our officers. TSA holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we do not tolerate behavior that violates these standards or the public’s trust," a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation," the spokesperson added.