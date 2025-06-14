Expand / Collapse search
TSA agent arrested for allegedly attacking 79-year-old passenger at Florida airport

The 21-year-old agent forcefully pushed a 79-year-old woman to the ground, causing her to hit her forehead, a report said

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A Transportation Security Administration agent was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 79-year-old passenger at Fort Lauderdale’s airport, with police saying she was "forcefully pushing her," a report said. 

Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, 21, of Margate, was taken into custody Wednesday following the incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to WPLG. 

The station, citing a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, said Wilson-Robinson attacked the woman from Palm Beach Gardens by "forcefully pushing her," causing her to fall to the ground and hit her forehead. 

The passenger, who was at the airport that day traveling on a JetBlue flight, suffered "minor bruising," deputies reportedly added. 

TSA in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Passengers line up at a security checkpoint operated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 23, 2010.  (Reuters/Joe Skipper)

It wasn’t clear what led to the alleged confrontation. 

The Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

The passenger received an ice pack and declined a trip to a local hospital, WPLG reported. 

TSA agent in uniform in Florida

A TSA agent wears a patch on his uniform at the Miami International Airport on Dec. 17, 2024 in Miami, Fla.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Wilson-Robinson was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and was released on a $1,000 bond. 

"The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is aware of the recent arrest of one of our officers. TSA holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we do not tolerate behavior that violates these standards or the public’s trust," a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

JetBlue counter at Fort Lauderdale airport

Travelers check-in at the JetBlue counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in May 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation," the spokesperson added. 

