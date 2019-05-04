Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

College
Published
Last Update 30 mins ago

Trustees vote to remove actress' name from school theater

Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A university in Ohio will remove from a campus theater the last name of an actress who starred in "The Birth of a Nation," considered one of the most racist movies ever made.

The Blade reports Bowling Green State University trustees' 7-0 vote Friday to drop the last name of actresses Dorothy and Lillian Gish comes after the school's Black Student Union raised concerns when the little-used theater was relocated to the student union.

Lillian Gish starred in the 1915 silent film, which served as a tribute to the Ku Klux Klan and helped revive the white supremacist group.

A university task force issued a report last month saying the Gish name and displays about "The Birth of a Nation" contributed to an "intimidating, even hostile, educational environment."