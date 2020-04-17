Trump unveils plan for reopening US in phases, rolling back social distancing

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump announces plan for reopening US in phases, rolling back social distancing: 'The Next front in our war’

President Trump on Thursday announced his plan for eventually rolling back social distancing measures and reopening the nation’s economy in several phases -- depending on location -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan calls for three phases of reopening, based on the severity of the outbreak in each individual state or region.

"We can begin the next front in our war, which we are calling 'Opening Up America Again,'" Trump said during a White House news briefing. "To preserve the health of Americans, we must preserve the health of our economy."

The plan, which Trump announced along with the formation of a bipartisan council of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress, outlines “recommendations” for governors to develop their own plans to reopen. It also includes criteria that must be met regarding numbers of infections and hospitalizations before areas can open up. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

- Trump approval rating slides in new poll

Stock futures signal Friday rally on heels of promising coronavirus treatment, talks about reopening US

U.S. stock futures, following President Trump's announcement of his plan to roll back social distancing measures and open the nation back up in stages, signaled a strong start to Friday's session, adding to the momentum seen Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average are up more than 700 points or 3.1 percent while the S&P 500 was higher by nearly 3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2 percent as of 3:30 a.m. ET.

In addition to Trump's announcement Thursday, there was also positive news on Gilead Sciences and its drug Remdesivir. According to Statnews.com, Remdesivir, an antiviral medicine used as a potential treatment for Ebola, showed effectiveness for treating COVID-19 patients. A recent clinical trial of the drug found rapid recoveries in coronavirus patients' fever and symptoms. Click here for more.



Other related developments:

- Larry Kudlow admits second quarter will be 'pretty awful', predicts May will be 'transition month'

- Saudi Arabia pledges $500M to fight coronavirus pandemic

- Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown

FBI says state hackers have broken into US coronavirus research: report

Foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into COVID-19 treatment and the U.S. healthcare sector, an FBI official reportedly said.

Tonya Ugoretz, the FBI Deputy Assistant Director, told participants in an online panel discussion on Thursday that the bureau has seen state-backed hackers looking at a series of healthcare and research institutions. She didn't specify what countries backed the hackers or what organizations were targeted. Click here for more.

Other coronavirus developments:

- Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison due to coronavirus: source

- ICYMI: Sources believe coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan lab as part of China's efforts to compete with US

- More than 16K US inmates released as coronavirus crisis has progressed

TODAY'S MUST-READS

America Together: Send us your photos and we'll tell your story as the nation battles coronavirus.

Chinese epicenter Wuhan raises number of virus dead by about 50 percent.

Biden shoots down Cuomo as VP pick, says it's 'important' that a woman be his running mate.

Land O' Lakes drops 'racist' Native American image from packaging after nearly 100 years.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

China posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy

Europe car sales tank 55 percent in March on coronavirus lockdowns.

Coronavirus stimulus cash comes with glitches for some.

SOME PARTING WORDS

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin rips governors over coronavirus "dictates and fiats," saying some states are practicing "one-way federalism."

