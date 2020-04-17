Today on Fox News: April 17, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Larry Kudlow, director of National Economic Council; comedian Michael Loftus on his Fox Nation special; home contractor Skip Bedell; country music star Chase Rice gives "Fox & Friends" living room concert

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: When the Country Reopens, Will Americans Want to Leave Their Homes?- The U.S. economy continues to worsen as the majority of Americans remain under lock-down and unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump is hoping to make a push to reopening parts of the economy. "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace explains why it's ultimately not the president's decision to make. He also discusses the 2020 election including former VP Biden's big endorsements this week and who could potentially be his 2020 running mate.

Also on the Rundown: The coronavirus and social-distancing guidelines have delivered a devastating blow to many brick-and-mortar retailers. Jerry Storch, CEO for Storch Advisors and former CEO of HBC and Toys"R" Us, discusses the impact the ongoing economic crisis will have on malls and retail companies.

Don't miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by FOX Nation host Tammy Bruce.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night"; Andrew McCarthy, Fox News contributor; Admiral James Stavridis; comedian Michael Loftus.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla: Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the protests around the nation to try to get President Trump to re-open businesses.