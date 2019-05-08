Trump surveys Florida hurricane damage before holding rally

In the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was set to view recovery efforts and lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Michael before holding an evening campaign rally.

Trump was greeted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and local elected officials as he arrived at Tyndall Air Force Base, which was severely affected by the Category 5 hurricane. Almost every building appeared damaged in some way, including a collapsed hangar.

After touring the area, Trump will head to a reelection rally in nearby Panama City Beach.

The area has received about $1.1 billion in federal disaster aid through mid-April, but disagreements in Washington have left many still struggling to recover from the storm.

Trump's opposition to more hurricane aid for Puerto Rico has sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats that is blocking assistance to the island and elsewhere, including the Florida Panhandle.

The campaign rally comes as Trump and congressional Democrats are locked in a bitter fight over constitutional powers related to special counsel Robert Mueller's report and probes into the president's tax returns.