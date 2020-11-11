Trump supporter files restraining order against neighbors for alleged bullying

A President Trump supporter has filed a restraining order against his California neighbors — for bullying his family about the election loss to Joe Biden, according to a report.

Michael Mason told CBS13 that the left-leaning neighbors had already been taunting him over his conservative views, drawing Black Lives Matter and pro-LGBTQ chalk art outside his home in Rocklin.

But it came to a head after Biden’s election win was announced Saturday — with Mason even calling the police after the neighboring kids were caught chanting about Biden to upset his children, the station said.

Mason said he now wants to move, and has filed a restraining order in the hope of keeping the peace until then. A judge is expected to rule on it Wednesday, the station said.

“I’m tired of getting harassed all the time,” Mason told the station. “My kids don’t want to come outside.

“I didn’t want to do this … They’re making me have to do this,” he added of his neighbors who he claimed “just laughed” when he asked why all the left-wing inspired chalk art was only drawn outside his house.

The accused family was not identified and declined to comment to the station.

A neighbor who lives in between the feuding families, Sean Millard, called it “absolutely insane,” saying, “2020 has been kind of a crazy year.”

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.