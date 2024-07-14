Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Trump shooter's assassination attempt shocks former FBI task force officer: 'Blown away'

Ashton Packe analyzes moment former President Trump was shot at during Pennsylvania rally

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Former FBI domestic terrorism investigator discusses inside look into Trump assassination attempt Video

Former FBI domestic terrorism investigator discusses inside look into Trump assassination attempt

Ashton Packe, a former Nevada law enforcement officer who served on FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, shared with Fox News Digital his perspective on the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A veteran Nevada law enforcement officer, who served in the elite FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, said he was left "blown away" after a barrage of gunfire broke out at former President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

Ashton Packe, a retired Las Vegas detective, shared an inside look into the investigation of the assassination attempt in Butler.

"I was initially just blown away," he said. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing was actually happening because we put so much faith and belief in the system of the Secret Service to protect former presidents, current presidents and their families."

TRUMP REPORTEDLY REWRITES RNC SPEECH AFTER SURVIVING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Trump holds fist

Republican candidate former President Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Packe applauded the U.S. Secret Service personnel who quickly surrounded the former president without hesitation.

"I think I counted less than three seconds from the initial shot to an agent throwing himself on President Trump's body," he said. "I've analyzed the video. I've gone through it several times myself."

I was initially just blown away…

— Ashton Packe, former FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force member
Trump supporters cheers as the American flag is untangled before former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event

Former President Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

The law enforcement veteran said the suspect, who was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was "amateur hour."

"As far as the suspect is concerned, it was amateur hour," he said. "Anyone you know with an AR-15 rifle or a M4 variant is very effective within 150 yards of where that shot was taken. 

SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AND SECURITY FAILURE

"And so he failed at this, as I'm sure he's failed at many things in his life," Packe said.

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Corey Comperatore was attending the rally when he was killed in the gunfire. Packe praised Comperatore’s quick decision to use his body as a shield against the bullets flying toward his wife and daughter.

"It's always about the victims. There was a victim that died there yesterday," he said. "A man who was there protecting his daughter through his body when the shots rang out, just like the Secret Service threw their bodies on President Trump."

DOCTOR, HIS WIFE RECALL CHAOS AT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLANIA: ‘EVERYBODY WAS SO UPSET’

"And that was the job of that father, and so I think we need to talk about victims and the amazing lives that they lived and not the unfortunate, horrible decisions of one individual," he said.

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Packe said that he thinks that Americans will begin to realize in the coming days the severity of the attack on the former president.

"I don't think a lot of Americans realize just how bad last night could have been, and in the weeks following could have been, had Mr. Trump had been killed," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law enforcement veteran said that his hope is that this attack would prompt the country to "come together."

"It's my hope that we as a country can come together and take a deep breath and realize that, you know, most of us are a little left. Most people are in the middle or slightly right or slightly left," he said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.