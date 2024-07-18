Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’ online search history included ‘depressive disorder,’ Trump, Biden, DNC

FBI Director Chris Wray discussed several of Thomas Matthew Crooks' searches during Congressional hearing

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
close
Secret Service chief confronted by Senators at RNC: 'Do you answer to anyone?' Video

Secret Service chief confronted by Senators at RNC: 'Do you answer to anyone?'

Fox News' Chad Pergram provides details on lawmakers' frustration with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and the calls for her to resign as she is expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee Monday.

BUTLER, Pa. – The Trump rally shooter searched "major depressive disorder" before he nearly killed the former president, FBI director Chris Wray told Congress, according to reports.

Investigators uncovered the medical search on Thomas Matthew Crooks' cellphone, along with the times and dates of the Democrat and Republican national conventions and photos of Trump and President Biden, The New York Times reported

Crooks appears to be on good terms with his parents, who are both counselors, but they weren't part of his daily life, according to The Times. 

Wray revealed the investigators' findings during Wednesday's Congressional hearing, where he said the FBI has conducted 200 interviews and combed through 14,000 images on Crooks' phone.

FBI'S 200 INTERVIEWS AND SEARCH OF 14,000 IMAGES LED TO … NOTHING?

Thomas Matthew Crooks yearbook photo over picture of man opening door.

FBI agents visited the home of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crook's home in Bethel Park, PA. (AFP/ Reuters/Aaron Josefczyk)

Despite the voluminous investigation, there is still no definitive motive for Saturday's attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, Wray told lawmakers during a hearing Wednesday. 

Crooks also visited the rally site at least one time before Saturday's shooting, Wray reportedly said. 

FOLLOW LIVE UP-TO-MINUTE DETAILS OF ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told Fox News Digital that he thought it was "bull----."

"I'm not buying that they have nothing," Burchett said. "I don't have faith in this administration. If they (the Secret Service) don't want conspiracy theories, they have to move quickly and answer tough questions."

Kimberly Cheatle

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faces growing calls to step down over the Trump assassination attempt.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who agreed to comply. A hearing is scheduled for July 22. 

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the Oversight Committee said in an X post shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

TRUMP SHOOTER'S CLASSMATE GIVES FOX NEWS DIGITAL SURPRISING INSIGHT 

The FBI declined to comment on potential motive theories or whether they have crossed any motives off their list or responded to lawmakers' comments. 

A 50-year-old father of two, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed while shielding his family during Saturday's shooting.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were seriously wounded and are now recovering in a hospital. 

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

This is the first page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

This is the first page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. (Oversight Committee/X)

This is the second page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

This is the second page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. (Oversight Committee/X)

Secret Service snipers "neutralized" Crooks, who had set up on a roof overlooking the rally about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.

How Crooks got onto the building's roof and fired off multiple shots remains under investigation and has led to finger-pointing between the Secret Service and local police.

Crooks would have turned 21 years old in September. He had no reported criminal record or traffic citations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he had only participated in the November 8, 2022, state election, due to his age.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.