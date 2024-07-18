Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’ online search history included ‘depressive disorder,’ Trump, Biden, DNC

The Trump rally shooter searched "major depressive disorder" before he nearly killed the former president, FBI director Chris Wray told Congress, according to reports.

Investigators uncovered the medical search on Thomas Matthew Crooks' cellphone, along with the times and dates of the Democrat and Republican national conventions and photos of Trump and President Biden, The New York Times reported.

Crooks appears to be on good terms with his parents, who are both counselors, but they weren't part of his daily life, according to The Times.

Wray revealed the investigators' findings during Wednesday's Congressional hearing, where he said the FBI has conducted 200 interviews and combed through 14,000 images on Crooks' phone.

FBI'S 200 INTERVIEWS AND SEARCH OF 14,000 IMAGES LED TO … NOTHING?

Despite the voluminous investigation, there is still no definitive motive for Saturday's attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, Wray told lawmakers during a hearing Wednesday.

Crooks also visited the rally site at least one time before Saturday's shooting, Wray reportedly said.

FOLLOW LIVE UP-TO-MINUTE DETAILS OF ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told Fox News Digital that he thought it was "bull----."

"I'm not buying that they have nothing," Burchett said. "I don't have faith in this administration. If they (the Secret Service) don't want conspiracy theories, they have to move quickly and answer tough questions."

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who agreed to comply. A hearing is scheduled for July 22.

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the Oversight Committee said in an X post shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

TRUMP SHOOTER'S CLASSMATE GIVES FOX NEWS DIGITAL SURPRISING INSIGHT

The FBI declined to comment on potential motive theories or whether they have crossed any motives off their list or responded to lawmakers' comments.

A 50-year-old father of two, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed while shielding his family during Saturday's shooting.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were seriously wounded and are now recovering in a hospital.

Secret Service snipers "neutralized" Crooks, who had set up on a roof overlooking the rally about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.

How Crooks got onto the building's roof and fired off multiple shots remains under investigation and has led to finger-pointing between the Secret Service and local police.

Crooks would have turned 21 years old in September. He had no reported criminal record or traffic citations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP