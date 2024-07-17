Expand / Collapse search
FBI's conclusion into attempted Trump assassination after 200 interviews called 'bull----' by lawmaker

GOP Rep Tim Burchett on Oversight Committee is 'not buying that they have nothing' for motive

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
BUTLER, Pa. — The FBI conducted 200 interviews and combed through 14,000 images but said they still don't have a clear motive behind the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a campaign rally Saturday in western Pennsylvania.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who's on the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News Digital that he thinks it's "bulls---" that federal investigators don't have a motive yet. 

"I'm not buying that they have nothing," Burchett said Wednesday. "I don't have faith in this administration. If they (the Secret Service) don't want conspiracy theories, they have to move quickly and answer tough questions."

Burchett said they subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who agreed to comply, according to the Oversight Committee's post on X. A hearing is scheduled for July 22. 

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is rushed off the stage during a rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the Oversight Committee said in its X post shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

Attached to the post was the full subpoena. 

Wray told Congress that Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used his cellphone to search for images of President Biden and Trump as well as symptoms of depressive disorder before the shooting, according to CBS News

Crooks also visited the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania, at least one time before Saturday's shooting, CBS reported. 

The FBI declined to comment on potential motive theories or if they've crossed any motives off their list or respond to lawmakers' comments. 

This is the first page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

This is the first page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. (Oversight Committee/X)

This is the second page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

This is the second page of the Oversight Committee's two-page subpoena of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. (Oversight Committee/X)

A 50-year-old father of two, former fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed while shielding his wife and daughters during Saturday's shooting.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were seriously wounded and are now recovering in an area hospital. 

Secret Service snipers "neutralized" Crooks, who set up on a roof overlooking the rally less than 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.

How Crooks entered the building and fired off multiple shots remains under investigation and has led to finger-pointing between the Secret Service and local police.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks (Handout via AFP)

A search by Fox News Digital revealed that Crooks would have turned 21 years old in September. He had no reported criminal record or traffic citations.

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election due to his age.

