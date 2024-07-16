Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump rally shooter purchased 50 rounds of ammo hours before attack: report

Firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed at the Pennsylvania rally shooting

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Michael Waltz: Trump's security 'detail should be commensurate with the threat' Video

Rep. Michael Waltz: Trump's security 'detail should be commensurate with the threat'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the latest on the Trump assassination attempt, growing scrutiny on House Democrats' stance on Secret Service protection and Trump's stance on the Israel-Hamas war. 

Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks purchased 50 rounds of ammunition just hours before the incident, according to reports. 

Crooks, 20, bought the bullets from local gun shop Allegney Arms before opening fire at former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening, CNN reported.

FBI officials had not yet confirmed the report as of Tuesday morning, but noted that they've completed a vetting of Crooks' phone.

"The search of the subject’s residence and vehicle are complete. The FBI has conducted nearly 100 interviews of law enforcement personnel, event attendees, and other witnesses. That work continues," the FBI said in a statement.

TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS' PARENTS REGISTERED PENNSYLVANIA PROFESSIONAL COUNSELORS: RECORDS

Allegheny Arms/Gunworks exterior in the corner of a brick shopping center

The owner of Allegheny Arms had pledged his full support and cooperation with law enforcement as authorities look into would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital.)

Bruce Piendl, owner of Allegheny Arms, where Crooks bought ammunition before the attack, told Fox News Digital, "As a responsible member of our community, it is our prerogative to cooperate with law enforcement in every way. We are thankful that President Trump was not assassinated, and our hearts go out to all victims of this horrible incident."

"Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and that of those affected, we will not make any further statements," he added.

Crooks used his father's gun during the shooting, which injured Trump and two other men and left a rally attendee dead.

CNN reported that Crooks' parent owned roughly 20 registered firearms.

According to NBC, at least a dozen firearms were found in the Crooks' family home after a law enforcement sweep of the residence.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The FBI has also revealed that a search of Crooks' car turned up bomb-making materials that he drove to the site of the rally.

Investigators found that Crooks was in possession of a transmitter, but the purpose of the device was not clear.

The FBI has said he acted alone, but a motive for the shooting has not been specified as of Tuesday.

The 2022 high school graduate has been described as an insular loner who was subject to relentless bullying.

FBI HAS GAINED ACCESS TO THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS' PHONE IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Donald Trump attends Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Reuters/Callaghan O'hare)

While a registered Republican, Crooks donated to a progressive organization in 2021, further deepening the mystery around his motivations.

Crooks was shot dead by snipers after he opened fire at the rally at roughly 6 p.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was struck in the ear, while rally attendee Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed. Two others were hit and remain in stable condition.

Crooks' relatives have told various outlets that they remain mystified by the shooting, and haven't theorized about his motivations.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.